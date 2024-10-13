Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading 1.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) shot up 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.02 and last traded at $2.00. 7,118,954 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 39,178,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Plug Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $2.20 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.01.

Plug Power Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.79.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 216.80% and a negative return on equity of 47.51%. The company had revenue of $143.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Plug Power

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Plug Power by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 600,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 33,311 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Plug Power by 42.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Plug Power by 25.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,945,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after buying an additional 400,120 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Plug Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Plug Power by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,987,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $242,943,000 after buying an additional 283,376 shares during the period. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Featured Stories

