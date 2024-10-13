Polkadot (DOT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $102.53 Million

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Polkadot has a total market cap of $6.21 billion and approximately $102.53 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polkadot has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One Polkadot coin can now be bought for about $4.12 or 0.00006576 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000076 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.03 or 0.00253563 BTC.

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot was first traded on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,505,149,007 coins and its circulating supply is 1,505,143,923 coins. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadot and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/polkadot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polkadot’s official message board is forum.polkadot.network.

Buying and Selling Polkadot

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot (DOT) is a cryptocurrency . Polkadot has a current supply of 1,504,858,219.8329515. The last known price of Polkadot is 4.188613 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 825 active market(s) with $108,395,991.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polkadot.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

