Polymath (POLY) Market Cap Reaches $57.64 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded down 23.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. Over the last week, Polymath has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Polymath token can now be bought for about $0.0623 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges. Polymath has a market capitalization of $57.64 million and $7,038.73 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00009749 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.31 or 0.00104430 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.08257733 USD and is up 15.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $5,189.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

