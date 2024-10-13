Polymath (POLY) Tops One Day Volume of $32,995.11

Polymath (POLY) traded 39.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for about $0.0467 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. Polymath has a market cap of $43.20 million and approximately $32,995.11 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00009759 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.32 or 0.00102860 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.08257733 USD and is up 15.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $5,189.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

