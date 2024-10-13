Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Purchased by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Post were worth $9,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Post by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,288,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,035,000 after acquiring an additional 332,811 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Post by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,063,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,052,000 after purchasing an additional 27,448 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Post by 51.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,237,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,863,000 after purchasing an additional 419,945 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Post by 3.8% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 874,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,069,000 after purchasing an additional 32,188 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Post by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 580,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,674,000 after purchasing an additional 15,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on POST. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Post from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Post from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Post from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Post from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Post has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.94 per share, for a total transaction of $225,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,546.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $113.69 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.85 and a 1 year high of $118.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.44.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

