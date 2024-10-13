PotCoin (POT) Price Tops $0.0050

PotCoin (POT) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 13th. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 300.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $2,485.39 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00009768 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.83 or 0.00103872 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00012138 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000102 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001599 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin (POT) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate POT through the process of mining. PotCoin has a current supply of 115,365,193.62938076 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of PotCoin is 0.00553995 USD and is up 21.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $3,081.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.potcoin.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

