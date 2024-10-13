Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Bought by City State Bank

City State Bank boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 296,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,624,000 after buying an additional 18,368 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 108.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 53,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 27,827 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 9,048 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 181,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,689,000 after acquiring an additional 14,339 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.42.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $89.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.21 and a 1 year high of $89.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.42.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.24). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.92%.

About Principal Financial Group

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.