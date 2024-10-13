Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 692,300 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the September 15th total of 914,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 692.3 days.

Pro Medicus Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PMCUF remained flat at $125.00 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 567. Pro Medicus has a 1 year low of $51.30 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.98.

Pro Medicus Company Profile

Pro Medicus Limited engages in the development and supply of healthcare imaging software and services to hospitals, diagnostic imaging groups, and other related health entities in Australia, North America, and Europe. The company offers Visage radiology information systems (RIS), a proprietary medical software for practice management, training, installation, professional services, and after-sale support and service products; and Promedicus.net, an e-health platform.

