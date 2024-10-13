Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 692,300 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the September 15th total of 914,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 692.3 days.
Pro Medicus Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PMCUF remained flat at $125.00 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 567. Pro Medicus has a 1 year low of $51.30 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.98.
Pro Medicus Company Profile
