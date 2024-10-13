Professional Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra S&P500 makes up approximately 0.6% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Wealth Management increased its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 4.7% in the second quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 579,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,876,000 after buying an additional 26,065 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD boosted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 497,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 123.2% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 316,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,129,000 after purchasing an additional 174,634 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1.8% in the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 169,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 148.7% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 147,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,189,000 after acquiring an additional 88,222 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Price Performance

SSO opened at $91.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.35 and its 200-day moving average is $81.23. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a one year low of $48.59 and a one year high of $91.93.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

