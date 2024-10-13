Professional Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $860,000 Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCSH opened at $78.80 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $79.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.77.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

