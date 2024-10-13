Professional Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kings Path Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 21,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $28.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.66. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.93 and a fifty-two week high of $30.07.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

