Proton (XPR) Price Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days

Proton (XPR) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 13th. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Proton has a market cap of $20.55 million and approximately $365,584.47 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Proton has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Proton Coin Profile

Proton was first traded on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 29,740,908,551 coins and its circulating supply is 26,811,044,989 coins. The official message board for Proton is xprnetwork.org/news. Proton’s official Twitter account is @xprnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Proton is xprnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/xprnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XPR Network (XPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. XPR Network has a current supply of 29,736,765,822.459396 with 26,806,902,261.029495 in circulation. The last known price of XPR Network is 0.00078279 USD and is up 0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $424,042.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xprnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

