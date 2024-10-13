Qtum Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last Week (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 13th. Qtum has a total market cap of $257.82 million and $23.24 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $2.45 or 0.00003901 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,458.12 or 0.03918582 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00045416 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007373 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00012206 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00012486 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00006823 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002239 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,355,511 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum (QTUM) is a cryptocurrency . Qtum has a current supply of 107,822,406 with 105,354,667 in circulation. The last known price of Qtum is 2.52146337 USD and is down -1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 264 active market(s) with $23,551,150.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://qtum.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

