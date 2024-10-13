Quant (QNT) Price Hits $66.18 on Major Exchanges

Quant (QNT) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. During the last seven days, Quant has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One Quant token can now be purchased for $66.18 or 0.00105636 BTC on major exchanges. Quant has a total market cap of $799.01 million and $8.12 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.54 or 0.00254640 BTC.

About Quant

Quant’s genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,881,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quant is https://reddit.com/r/quantnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official website is quant.network.

Quant Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant (QNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quant has a current supply of 14,881,364 with 12,072,738 in circulation. The last known price of Quant is 65.93954238 USD and is down -1.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 269 active market(s) with $7,469,169.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quant.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

