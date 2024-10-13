Radio Caca 1-Day Volume Reaches $8.43 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $77.67 million and $8.43 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 423,611,671,770 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,738,438,436 tokens. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RACA (RACA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. RACA has a current supply of 423,611,671,769.97076 with 393,738,438,436.6369 in circulation. The last known price of RACA is 0.00021208 USD and is up 10.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 217 active market(s) with $12,959,010.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.raca3.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

