Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) versus HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB) Financial Review

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) and HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Rallybio and HCW Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rallybio N/A -74.08% -67.07% HCW Biologics -978.03% -385.90% -126.44%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.3% of Rallybio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of HCW Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Rallybio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 49.9% of HCW Biologics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rallybio 0 2 4 0 2.67 HCW Biologics 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Rallybio and HCW Biologics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Rallybio presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 809.09%. Given Rallybio’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Rallybio is more favorable than HCW Biologics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rallybio and HCW Biologics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rallybio $299,000.00 152.49 -$74.56 million ($1.88) -0.59 HCW Biologics $3.92 million 4.95 -$24.99 million ($0.76) -0.68

HCW Biologics has higher revenue and earnings than Rallybio. HCW Biologics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rallybio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Rallybio has a beta of -1.7, meaning that its share price is 270% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HCW Biologics has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rallybio beats HCW Biologics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rallybio

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in development and commercialization of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT); and RLYB211 for the prevention of FNAIT. The company is also developing RLYB114, a pegylated complement factor 5 (C5)-targeted Affibody molecule in preclinical development for the treatment of complement-mediated ophthalmic diseases; RLYB116, an inhibitor of complement component 5 (C5) to treat several diseases of complement dysregulation which has completed phase 1 trial; and RLYB331, a preclinical antibody, for the treatment of severe anemia with ineffective erythropoiesis and iron overload. It entered into a strategic alliance with AbCellera to discover, develop, and commercialize novel antibody-based therapeutics for rare diseases. Rallybio has collaboration with Exscientia for the development of small molecule therapeutics for rare diseases; and collaboration agreement with Johnson & Johnson to provide pregnant individuals therapeutic solutions at risk of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

About HCW Biologics

HCW Biologics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases in the United States. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is in Phase 1 clinical chemo-refractory/chemo-resistant solid tumors with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial with metastatic advanced stage ovarian cancer patients; and HCW9302 for autoimmune and proinflammatory diseases, such as alopecia areata diseases. It also develops HCW9201, a cell-based therapy that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory acute myelogenous leukemia; and HCW9206, an injectable immunotherapeutic to use as adjuvant for adoptive cell therapy in cancer treatment. HCW Biologics Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Miramar, Florida.

