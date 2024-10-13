Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the September 15th total of 3,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Rambus Price Performance

RMBS stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.05. 1,562,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,012. Rambus has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $76.38. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.31.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.00 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 48.31%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rambus will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RMBS has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Rambus from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Rambus

Institutional Trading of Rambus

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,933,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,396 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter worth $61,377,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 559.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 572,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,133,000 after acquiring an additional 486,078 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 63.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,053,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,897,000 after purchasing an additional 410,332 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Rambus during the first quarter worth about $20,277,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rambus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.