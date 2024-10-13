Ravencoin (RVN) 1-Day Volume Tops $6.61 Million

Ravencoin (RVN) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 13th. In the last week, Ravencoin has traded down 4% against the US dollar. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $237.26 million and approximately $6.61 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ravencoin Coin Profile

RVN is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 14,384,355,973 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org.

Ravencoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin (RVN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate RVN through the process of mining. Ravencoin has a current supply of 14,381,428,662.963917. The last known price of Ravencoin is 0.01692999 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 167 active market(s) with $8,106,694.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ravencoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

