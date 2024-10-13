RB Global (TSE:RBA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$106.48 and traded as high as C$110.89. RB Global shares last traded at C$110.20, with a volume of 124,663 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised RB Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Get RB Global alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBA

RB Global Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$111.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$106.54.

RB Global (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.08). RB Global had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of C$1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 5.0577819 earnings per share for the current year.

RB Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a 1 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $1.602 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This is a positive change from RB Global’s previous 1 dividend of $1.49. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer James Jeffrey Jeter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.55, for a total transaction of C$256,650.00. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About RB Global

(Get Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.