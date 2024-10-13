RB Global (TSE:RBA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$106.48 and traded as high as C$110.89. RB Global shares last traded at C$110.20, with a volume of 124,663 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised RB Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBA
RB Global Stock Up 0.8 %
RB Global (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.08). RB Global had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of C$1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 5.0577819 earnings per share for the current year.
RB Global Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a 1 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $1.602 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This is a positive change from RB Global’s previous 1 dividend of $1.49. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.23%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Senior Officer James Jeffrey Jeter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.55, for a total transaction of C$256,650.00. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
About RB Global
RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than RB Global
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.