ReddCoin (RDD) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.68 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $0.10 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ReddCoin (RDD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2014. ReddCoin has a current supply of 30,397,274,955 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ReddCoin is 0.00005852 USD and is up 31.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $0.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.reddcoin.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

