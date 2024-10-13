ReddCoin (RDD) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.57 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and $0.22 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00009697 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.73 or 0.00103111 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00012201 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000081 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ReddCoin (RDD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2014. ReddCoin has a current supply of 30,397,274,955 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ReddCoin is 0.00005852 USD and is up 31.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $0.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.reddcoin.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.