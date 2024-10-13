Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Reddit from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Reddit from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on shares of Reddit in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Reddit in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Reddit from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.56.

Shares of NYSE:RDDT opened at $73.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.86 and its 200-day moving average is $58.12. Reddit has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $78.08.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $281.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.86 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Reddit will post -4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Reddit news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 6,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $401,765.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 658,352 shares in the company, valued at $39,395,783.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 6,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $401,765.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,395,783.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 11,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $721,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 339,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,244,180.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 337,993 shares of company stock worth $19,517,419.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Reddit in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Reddit during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Reddit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Reddit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

