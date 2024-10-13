Reko International Group (CVE:REK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Reko International Group (CVE:REK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of C$9.02 million during the quarter.

Reko International Group Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of REK stock opened at C$4.25 on Friday. Reko International Group has a twelve month low of C$2.81 and a twelve month high of C$5.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.25.

Reko International Group Company Profile

Reko International Group Inc designs and manufactures a range of engineered products and services for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and their Tier 1 suppliers in various sectors, such as rail equipment, oil and gas distribution, mining, military, capital equipment and automotive.. These products include custom machining of castings and assemblies to high precision tolerances, specialty machines and lean cell factory automation, compression molds, hydroform dies, plastic injection molds, fixtures and gauges.

