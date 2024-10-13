Ren Hits Market Cap of $36.66 Million (REN)

Ren (REN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Ren has a total market cap of $36.66 million and $8.03 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ren has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Ren token can now be purchased for about $0.0367 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.55 or 0.00254148 BTC.

Ren Profile

Ren was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,127,500 tokens. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. Ren’s official website is renproject.io. The Reddit community for Ren is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ren Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ren (REN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ren has a current supply of 999,999,632.80375 with 999,127,500.3618875 in circulation. The last known price of Ren is 0.03784929 USD and is up 1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 290 active market(s) with $6,962,457.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://renproject.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

