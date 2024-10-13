Renaissance Investment Group LLC Buys 6,521 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies accounts for approximately 1.9% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $9,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TT. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $394.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $367.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,902.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $399.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $361.78 and its 200 day moving average is $335.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $90.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $184.02 and a fifty-two week high of $400.29.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.23%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

