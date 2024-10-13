Renaissance Investment Group LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,075 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLD. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TopBuild by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,974,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,113,072,000 after buying an additional 23,906 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $636,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in TopBuild by 2,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in TopBuild by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BLD opened at $386.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $217.08 and a 12-month high of $495.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $387.90 and its 200-day moving average is $405.13.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.68 by ($0.26). TopBuild had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $555.00 to $489.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.67.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

