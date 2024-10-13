Renaissance Investment Group LLC Raises Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,277 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.5% during the third quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management boosted its position in Salesforce by 4.0% in the first quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Salesforce by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,269 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 3.4% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Northland Capmk upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler lowered Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.74.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE CRM opened at $288.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $261.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.88. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $193.68 and a one year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $275.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 27.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.90, for a total value of $1,070,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,693 shares in the company, valued at $29,745,045.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.90, for a total value of $1,070,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,693 shares in the company, valued at $29,745,045.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.75, for a total value of $506,703.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,316.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,612 shares of company stock worth $21,283,087 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.