Renaissance Investment Group LLC Sells 413 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 2.9% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $13,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Beacon Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $270.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $281.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.20.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,435,240. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at $27,435,240. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $2,641,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,566,486.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,433. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Bank of America boosted their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.12.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

