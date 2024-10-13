Renaissance Investment Group LLC Takes $220,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunpointe LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $399.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $380.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.56.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE CAT opened at $402.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $357.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $223.76 and a one year high of $403.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 16.58%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $1,119,081.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,750,181.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $1,119,081.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,750,181.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $338.59 per share, with a total value of $33,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,272.78. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,668 shares of company stock worth $2,665,760 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.