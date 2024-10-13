RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the September 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

RENN Fund Stock Performance

Shares of RENN Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,850. RENN Fund has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $2.15.

About RENN Fund

RENN Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by RENN Capital Group, Inc The fund is co-managed by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies.

