Retirement Planning Group LLC Acquires 9,299 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,299 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC owned about 0.25% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $4,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 20,994 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $983,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA PXF opened at $51.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.02. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $41.50 and a 12 month high of $52.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

