Retirement Planning Group LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Retirement Planning Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,682 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 52,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 369,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,537,000 after acquiring an additional 9,531 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 40,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Finally, Skyline Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $48.97 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.94 and a 52-week high of $49.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.42.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

