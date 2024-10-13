Retirement Planning Group LLC Has $2.78 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 23.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,459 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFUS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Walden Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,496,000. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,792,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,153,000 after purchasing an additional 112,655 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $62.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.39 and a one year high of $62.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.60.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.