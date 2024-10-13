Retirement Planning Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 940,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475,180 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises about 2.4% of Retirement Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Retirement Planning Group LLC owned about 0.47% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $43,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital CS Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

FBND opened at $46.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.56. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $42.45 and a 52-week high of $47.30.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

