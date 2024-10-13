Retirement Planning Group LLC Trims Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Retirement Planning Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,011 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 665.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $76,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSIE opened at $35.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.51. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $36.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

