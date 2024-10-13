Revain Hits 24 Hour Volume of $44.92 (REV)

Revain (REV) traded up 20.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Over the last week, Revain has traded 21% lower against the US dollar. One Revain token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Revain has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $44.92 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Revain

Revain is a token. It was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain. The official website for Revain is revain.org.

Revain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Revain (REV) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Revain has a current supply of 85,061,485,689.83401. The last known price of Revain is 0.0000113 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $30.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://revain.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

