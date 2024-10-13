Reviewing ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) & PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVMZ)

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVMZ – Get Free Report) and ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PAVmed and ThermoGenesis”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PAVmed $3.83 million N/A N/A N/A N/A ThermoGenesis $9.44 million 0.17 -$17.98 million ($5.14) -0.04

PAVmed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ThermoGenesis.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

5.8% of ThermoGenesis shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.0% of ThermoGenesis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares PAVmed and ThermoGenesis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAVmed N/A N/A N/A ThermoGenesis -153.43% -4,838.39% -107.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for PAVmed and ThermoGenesis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PAVmed 0 0 0 0 N/A ThermoGenesis 0 0 1 0 3.00

ThermoGenesis has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,400.00%. Given ThermoGenesis’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ThermoGenesis is more favorable than PAVmed.

Summary

ThermoGenesis beats PAVmed on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc. focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing novel products that target unmet needs in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a patented, single-use, disposable, and minimally invasive surgical device for use in the treatment of carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, which consists of diagnostic test that serves as a testing tool for preventing esophageal adenocarcinoma deaths, through early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk gastroesophageal reflux disease, including chronic heartburn and acid reflux or simply reflux in patients; and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay performed on surface esophageal cells collected with EsoCheck. Its product pipeline also comprises EsoCure EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device for treating dysplastic BE; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and Veris cancer care platform. The company was formerly known as PAXmed Inc. and changed its name to PAVmed Inc. in April 2015. PAVmed Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About ThermoGenesis

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for cell-banking, cell-processing, and cell-based therapeutics in the United States, China, the United Arab Emirates, Vietnam, and internationally. The company provides medical device products for automated cell processing. Its clinical bio-banking applications include AXP II Automated Cell Separation System, an automated fully closed cell separation system for isolating stem and progenitor cells from umbilical cord blood; and BioArchive Automated Cryopreservation System, an automated, robotic, liquid nitrogen controlled-rate-freezing and cryogenic storage system for cord blood samples and cell therapeutic products used in clinical applications. The company’s point-of-care applications include XP Point-of-Care System, an automated, fully closed, sterile system that allows for the rapid and automated processing of autologous peripheral blood or bone marrow aspirate derived stem cells at the point-of-care, such as surgical centers or clinics; and PXP-1000 System, an automated, fully closed system that provides fast, reproducible separation of multiple cellular components from blood with minimal red blood cell contamination. Its cell processing products comprise X-Series products for general laboratory use, such as X-Lab for cell isolation, X-Wash System for cell washing and reformulation, and X-Mini for high efficiency small scale cell purification. The company also provides contract development and manufacturing services for cell and cell-based gene therapies. It markets and sells its medical device products through independent distributors, as well as direct to end-user customers. The company was formerly known as Cesca Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. in November 2019. ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California.

