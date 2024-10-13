Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Holdings in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in ORIX were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in ORIX by 12.5% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 197,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,997,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of ORIX by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 1.7% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in ORIX by 9.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 38,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in ORIX by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIX Stock Performance

Shares of IX stock opened at $112.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.24. ORIX Co. has a 52 week low of $86.05 and a 52 week high of $125.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 13.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ORIX Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

