Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $204,000. RFG Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $233,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 379.7% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT opened at $402.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.37. The firm has a market cap of $196.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.76 and a 1 year high of $403.60.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $527,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,480,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,272.78. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $527,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $6,480,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,668 shares of company stock worth $2,665,760 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $376.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $380.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.56.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

