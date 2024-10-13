Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $3.74 Million Stock Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,972 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,176,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,538,000 after acquiring an additional 896,048 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honda Motor in the second quarter valued at about $8,635,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,644,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,098,000 after buying an additional 232,148 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honda Motor during the second quarter worth about $5,396,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Honda Motor Price Performance

HMC opened at $31.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.67. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $27.69 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.81.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.38. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $34.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.75 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Honda Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.