Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 953 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in CSX by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,251,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,418,883,000 after buying an additional 443,755 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,340,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $774,558,000 after purchasing an additional 433,228 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CSX by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,133,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $573,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,204 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CSX by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,421,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in CSX by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,749,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,998 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSX opened at $34.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.03. The firm has a market cap of $68.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

CSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.19.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

