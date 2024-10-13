Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AJG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $272.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:AJG opened at $287.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.91 billion, a PE ratio of 58.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.72. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $218.63 and a 52-week high of $301.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.58%.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 6,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.06, for a total value of $1,799,520.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,053 shares in the company, valued at $8,536,855.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 6,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.06, for a total value of $1,799,520.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 30,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,536,855.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,710 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $2,482,959.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,654,772.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,145 shares of company stock valued at $12,622,660. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.