Ritholtz Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 2,931.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

CONSOL Energy Price Performance

Shares of CEIX stock opened at $110.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.60 and its 200 day moving average is $94.82. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.43 and a twelve month high of $114.30.

CONSOL Energy Cuts Dividend

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.68. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $501.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. CONSOL Energy’s payout ratio is 1.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $109.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

View Our Latest Research Report on CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.