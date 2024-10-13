Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 4,514 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,514 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in CGI were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in CGI during the first quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in CGI by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CGI by 9.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in CGI during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GIB. CIBC lowered shares of CGI from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CGI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on CGI in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on CGI from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CGI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.67.

GIB stock opened at $115.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.95. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.07 and a 12-month high of $118.89.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 11.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

