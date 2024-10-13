Ritholtz Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,041 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 185.6% in the 3rd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 9,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 6,192 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Trevian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,021,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VT stock opened at $120.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.04. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $88.74 and a 52 week high of $120.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

