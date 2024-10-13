RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (RMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2024

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMIGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.94. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $16.51.

About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:RMI)

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.