RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (RMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.94. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $16.51.

About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

