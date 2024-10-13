Roth Mkm Boosts Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Price Target to $33.00

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) had its price target raised by Roth Mkm from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Cinemark from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on Cinemark from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cinemark has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.70.

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $29.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.05. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.36.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.25. Cinemark had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cinemark will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $679,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,566,581.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at $89,850,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter valued at about $29,323,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter valued at about $15,975,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the first quarter worth about $13,250,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cinemark by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,556,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

