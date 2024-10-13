Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 352.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on Rush Enterprises in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rush Enterprises

In related news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 40,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $2,152,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,371,226.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Jason Wilder sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $232,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,597.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $2,152,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,371,226.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,875 shares of company stock worth $3,422,554. Insiders own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Trading Up 2.4 %

RUSHA stock opened at $51.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.25 and its 200 day moving average is $48.01. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.68 and a 12-month high of $56.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

