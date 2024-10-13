SafeMoon V2 (SFM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $15.22 Million

SafeMoon V2 (SFM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One SafeMoon V2 token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. SafeMoon V2 has a market capitalization of $15.22 million and approximately $4,755.11 worth of SafeMoon V2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SafeMoon V2 has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SafeMoon V2 Token Profile

SafeMoon V2 launched on February 28th, 2021. SafeMoon V2’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 556,617,280,273 tokens. SafeMoon V2’s official message board is safemoon.medium.com. The Reddit community for SafeMoon V2 is https://reddit.com/r/safemoon. SafeMoon V2’s official Twitter account is @safemoon. The official website for SafeMoon V2 is safemoon.com.

SafeMoon V2 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeMoon V2 (SFM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. SafeMoon V2 has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SafeMoon V2 is 0.00002781 USD and is down -5.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $4,846.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://safemoon.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon V2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon V2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeMoon V2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

