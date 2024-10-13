Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.76.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SAGE

Sage Therapeutics Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.91. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $28.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average is $10.85.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 458.30% and a negative return on equity of 55.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.68) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sage Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 14.5% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.4% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.